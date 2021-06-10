Video: Fujairah Civil Defence control raging fire

The massive fire broke out at the Fujairah Friday Market at dawn

The firefighting teams of the Fujairah Civil Defense managed to control a fire that broke out in a shop in the Friday market in Masafi, Fujairah.

Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department said that the operations room had first received a report at 1:53 am on Thursday of a fire breaking out in the Friday market.

He added that as soon as the report was received, a first responder car was sent from Masafi Center. Upon arrival, it was found that the fire broke out in a shop selling seedlings, pottery and children's toys market.

Due to the rapidly spreading flames, the Fujairah authorities had to call for assistance from the Manama fire station, which was affiliated with the Ajman Civil Defense.

The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to other stores, as the stores which contained flammable materials such as textiles, carpets and furniture. It was soon successfully extinguished.

The cooling operation is being is now in progress, after which the site will be handed over to police forensic experts.