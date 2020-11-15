Video: Fireworks, monster trucks and more as Abu Dhabi fest begins on Nov 20
3-month Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival will host 3,500 activities
Fireworks will illuminate the night sky in Abu Dhabi when the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival begins on November 20. More than 30 countries will take part in the festival that will be on till February 20, 2021.
According to organisers, Al Wathba will host 3,500 activities during the three-month festival that is being held under the theme ‘The Emirates, a meeting place of civilisations’.
#__ #— (@wamnews) November 15, 2020
: https://t.co/vDP6Q76b8A pic.twitter.com/jjsuCTzTWr
The annual cultural event coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebrations. It is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE, and was recently declared as one of the five most important cultural events in the world.
Grand pavilions and exhibitions offer live displays of Emirati traditions and landmarks, taking visitors on a voyage back in time.
Covid safety
The Supreme Organising Committee of the festival said preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19 will be in place for the safety and well-being of participants and guests.
The festival will welcome up to 80,000 visitors per day. An entry ticket costs Dh5, while people of determination and children under the age of 10 years enter for free.
What’s new?
> Fireworks: They will staged every Friday near gate number 2 of the venue at exactly 7.55pm. Fireworks displays will also happen on National Day and New Year’s Eve.
> Car show: It will feature classic and modified cars.
> Dangerous sports festival: It will feature monster trucks and motorcycles.
> Emirates Fountain: It uses “the most advanced technology” to put up a stunning show.
> Food trucks: The festival will host a “wide selection of the best local and international restaurants and food trucks”.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Fake news: Two Israelis not detained in Dubai
According to baseless rumours, the pair were reportedly taken into... READ MORE
-
Health
Special bus begins journey to reach blood donors...
It has four electric blood donation beds, multiple smart screens and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE court orders man to pay Dh400,000 he borrowed ...
Official court records stated that the Arab woman filed a lawsuit... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE golden visa: Are you eligible for the 10-year ...
Here's a complete list of professionals. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews