Video: Fireworks, monster trucks and more as Abu Dhabi fest begins on Nov 20

3-month Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival will host 3,500 activities

Fireworks will illuminate the night sky in Abu Dhabi when the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival begins on November 20. More than 30 countries will take part in the festival that will be on till February 20, 2021.

According to organisers, Al Wathba will host 3,500 activities during the three-month festival that is being held under the theme ‘The Emirates, a meeting place of civilisations’.

The annual cultural event coincides with the UAE’s National Day celebrations. It is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE, and was recently declared as one of the five most important cultural events in the world.

Grand pavilions and exhibitions offer live displays of Emirati traditions and landmarks, taking visitors on a voyage back in time.

Covid safety

The Supreme Organising Committee of the festival said preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19 will be in place for the safety and well-being of participants and guests.

The festival will welcome up to 80,000 visitors per day. An entry ticket costs Dh5, while people of determination and children under the age of 10 years enter for free.

What’s new?

> Fireworks: They will staged every Friday near gate number 2 of the venue at exactly 7.55pm. Fireworks displays will also happen on National Day and New Year’s Eve.

> Car show: It will feature classic and modified cars.

> Dangerous sports festival: It will feature monster trucks and motorcycles.

> Emirates Fountain: It uses “the most advanced technology” to put up a stunning show.

> Food trucks: The festival will host a “wide selection of the best local and international restaurants and food trucks”.

