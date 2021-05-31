Video: F1 star Lewis Hamilton performs skydive stunts in Dubai

The seven-time Formula One champion jumps out of a Skydive Dubai plane in the video.

In a bold new video, Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton can be seen skydiving in Dubai.

The video was first posted to his Instagram and shows the seven-time champion performing skydiving stunts after jumping out of a Skydive Dubai plane.

“I’ve been learning to sky dive over the past couple years. It’s one of my favourite things to do in my spare time,” Hamilton says in the caption.

He revealed that this was the first time he tried to fly on his back, something he was “useless at.”

“After this I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice,” Hamilton said, encouraging fans to stay tuned to see how he progresses.

Hamilton clinched the second of his titles, which eclipsed the tally of all other British drivers before him, in Abu Dhabi. The British driver currently races for Mercedes and was previously signed with McLaren.