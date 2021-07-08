Video: Eid Al Adha opening for new Sharjah attraction atop hill

The project is the latest in a series of tourist attractions to open in Khor Fakkan.

A new tourist attraction atop a hill that will give you unparalleled views of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan is all set to open during Eid Al Adha.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has posted a video showing final touches being added to Al Suhub Rest House project.

Towering 580 metres above the sea level, the project gives a panoramic view of Khor Fakkan.

Built in a distinctive circular shape with a diameter of 30 metres, the rest house will include water fountains, beaches, eateries and parking spaces.

A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house.

The Waterfall was opened in December last year. Situated 43 metres above the sea level, it is equipped with advanced technology and located inside a natural mountain cave that’s 45 metres long and 11 metres wide.

Another grand project, Shees Park, is a 11,362-square metre park that is home to a 25-metre-high artificial waterfall.