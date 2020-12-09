Video: Dubai's RTA launches keychain-sized Nol card

The card is as small as a key holder and enables users to carry it wherever they go.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched Nol mini at the ongoing Gitex 2020.

The card, as small as a key holder, is built with new technology that enables users to carry it wherever they go and allows them to pay quickly and securely, the RTA tweeted..

Nol card is a smart card that enables users to pay for the use of various RTA transport modes in Dubai. It can be used to travel on the Dubai Metro, buses, Dubai Tram and marine transport modes. It can also be used to pay for parking.

Gitex Technology Week is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre until December 10.