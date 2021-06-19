Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km dedicated bicycle path

Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the emirate to 739 kilometres by 2026.

Jumeirah Beach is all set to get a brand-new bicycle path spanning a length of 16km, in keeping with directives by the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the new project, which aims to cement Dubai's position as a bicycle-friendly city as well as the world's best city to live in.

The path will measure four metres in width and run parallel to existing walking and jogging paths.

Plans are in place to add 276 kilometres of bicycle paths in the emirate, taking the total length of such paths in Dubai to 739 kilometres by 2026, he added.

16 .. 276 739 2026..

"We provide all alternatives to make our society healthy and maintain a sustainable environment," the Dubai Crown Prince said.

Last week, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it had endorsed a project to improve mobility around Expo 2020 Dubai bus stations, which would include 45kms of cycling tracks.

An avid athlete himself, Sheikh Hamdan memorably joined over 20,000 cyclists in the Dubai Ride event last year, when Sheikh Zayed Road was turned into a 14km cycling track as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.