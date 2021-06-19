Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km dedicated bicycle path
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the emirate to 739 kilometres by 2026.
Jumeirah Beach is all set to get a brand-new bicycle path spanning a length of 16km, in keeping with directives by the Crown Prince of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the new project, which aims to cement Dubai's position as a bicycle-friendly city as well as the world's best city to live in.
The path will measure four metres in width and run parallel to existing walking and jogging paths.
Plans are in place to add 276 kilometres of bicycle paths in the emirate, taking the total length of such paths in Dubai to 739 kilometres by 2026, he added.
16 .. 276 739 2026.. . pic.twitter.com/wdI0AoCIct— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) June 19, 2021
"We provide all alternatives to make our society healthy and maintain a sustainable environment," the Dubai Crown Prince said.
Last week, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it had endorsed a project to improve mobility around Expo 2020 Dubai bus stations, which would include 45kms of cycling tracks.
An avid athlete himself, Sheikh Hamdan memorably joined over 20,000 cyclists in the Dubai Ride event last year, when Sheikh Zayed Road was turned into a 14km cycling track as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 47°C, humid...
The NCM has also predicted light to moderate winds causing blowing... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE to roll out IT system to help schools...
The CBSE said a helpdesk will also be established to help schools in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Blowing sand, higher temperatures...
The NCM issued dust alerts towards western parts of the country on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,109 Covid-19 cases, 2,075...
More than 54.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Dubai's Jumeirah Beach to get 16km bicycle ...
Plans are in place to take the total length of such tracks in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE approves innovative lung cancer drug
The move makes the UAE the second country in the world, after the USA,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Blood donors help critically ill woman...
She'd been diagnosed with a form of thalassemia, an inherited blood... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE