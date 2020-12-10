Video: Dubai's Burj Khalifa hails World Food Programme for Nobel success

WFP, the largest humanitarian organisation fighting famine, was awarded the Nobel Peace Price on Thursday.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Thursday evening congratulated the World Food Programme for winning the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The world's tallest building flashed up a message of congratulations for the WFP in line with the iconic landmark's unstinting recognition of the achievements of others.

The largest humanitarian organisation fighting famine, the UN agency founded in 1961 feeds tens of millions of people each year -- 97 million in 2019 -- across all continents.

The WFP was honoured with the Nobel for its efforts "to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict", committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said when she announced the winner on October 9.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Swedish industrialist, inventor, and armaments (military weapons and equipment) manufacturer Alfred Nobel, along with the prizes in chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, and literature.

Since March 1901, it has been awarded annually (with some exceptions) to those who have "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses".

