Video: Dubai Police pilot is among 2 new UAE astronauts

Nandini Sircar/Dubai
Filed on April 10, 2021 | Last updated on April 10, 2021 at 11.07 pm

32-year-old Mohammed Al Mulla was announced as one of two of the next Emirati astronauts.

Mohammed Al Mulla made headlines on Saturday as it was announced that he, along with Nora Al Matrooshi, would be the UAE's next two astronauts.

The 32-year-old graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Astronauts Programme was chosen from over 4,000 applicants and will begin training with the Nasa astronaut's programme, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Born in 1988, Al Mulla's love for space came from his love for aviation. He holds a commercial pilot's license and a flight instructors' license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority.

With 15 years of experience, Al Mulla is a pilot and Head of the Training Department at the Air Wing Center at Dubai Police.

He has a track record of distinctions in his field, becoming the youngest pilot in Dubai Police at the age of 19 and the youngest flight instructor in Dubai Police at 28.

He is also the proud recipient of a bravery medal that was awarded to him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

His interest in space increased after the UAE announced the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme.

He lives his life by the motto 'The person who pursues their goal in life will achieve it, no matter how long it takes.'




