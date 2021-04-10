- EVENTS
Video: Dubai Police pilot is among 2 new UAE astronauts
32-year-old Mohammed Al Mulla was announced as one of two of the next Emirati astronauts.
Mohammed Al Mulla made headlines on Saturday as it was announced that he, along with Nora Al Matrooshi, would be the UAE's next two astronauts.
Also watch:
Video: Meet the Arab world's first female astronaut
The 32-year-old graduate of the second batch of the Emirates Astronauts Programme was chosen from over 4,000 applicants and will begin training with the Nasa astronaut's programme, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
From aviation to space exploration. Learn more about the journey of Mohammad AlMulla who recently joined the UAE Astronaut Programme.#UAEAstronauts #UAEAstronautProgramme@Astro_Almulla @TheUAETRA pic.twitter.com/2o29TNxdeI- MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) April 10, 2021
Born in 1988, Al Mulla's love for space came from his love for aviation. He holds a commercial pilot's license and a flight instructors' license from the Australian Civil Aviation Authority.
With 15 years of experience, Al Mulla is a pilot and Head of the Training Department at the Air Wing Center at Dubai Police.
He has a track record of distinctions in his field, becoming the youngest pilot in Dubai Police at the age of 19 and the youngest flight instructor in Dubai Police at 28.
He is also the proud recipient of a bravery medal that was awarded to him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
We announce the first Arab female astronaut, among two new astronauts, selected from over 4,000 candidates to be trained with NASA for future space exploration missions. Congratulations Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla. pic.twitter.com/bfyquyzqAJ- HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 10, 2021
His interest in space increased after the UAE announced the first batch of the UAE Astronaut Programme.
He lives his life by the motto 'The person who pursues their goal in life will achieve it, no matter how long it takes.'
