Video: Dubai Police launch 'a day without accidents' drive

August 29, 2021, is the day schools and colleges across the UAE reopen to students. And according to the Dubai Police, educational institutes in the Emirate will welcome back 1.14 million students.

Together we can make our roads safer! We all have a role to play in road safety and its starts with you. #ADayWithoutAccidents pic.twitter.com/BB9tWSu6BZ — Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) August 22, 2021

The force wants to celebrate the day as one without any traffic accidents.

The police's annual 'day without accidents' aims to make the Emirate's roads safer. It aims to ensure an accident-free first day of school.

The police have reminded motorists to fasten their seatbelts; give way to pedestrians; refrain from using mobile phones while driving; maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front; and adhere to the speed limit.

The police also shared a video as they launched the campaign on Sunday.

They tweeted: "Together we can make our roads safer! We all have a role to play in road safety and its starts with you.

#ADayWithoutAccidents."

In 2019, a Khaleej Times team got into a police patrol as the cops ensured zero accidents on the first day of school.

