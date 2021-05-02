- EVENTS
Video: Dubai fancy car plates sold for Dh45 million; phone numbers for Dh36 million
Number plate AA9 sold for Dh38 million, phone number 056-9999999 for Dh3 million; proceeds to support 100 Million Meals campaign.
More than Dh50 million was raised in a single night through a charity auction in Dubai that will feed thousands of people and families across 30 countries.
Dh48.5 million was raised through auctioning single-and double-digit car plates and exclusive mobile numbers; and Dh1.95 million through direct donations from the attendees.
Individuals bid millions for single-digit car plates such as AA9, and double-digit ones like U31, T38, and E51; and special mobile numbers: 056-9999999, 056-9999993, 054-9999993, 056-5555556 and 054-5555558.
50.45 4 5 #100__@rta_dubai @etisalat @emiratesauction pic.twitter.com/1d0ADBEFKN— (@MBRInitiatives) May 1, 2021
Proceeds from the auction will go to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that provides food aid for disadvantaged individuals during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
After a fierce bidding, the special single-digit car plate number AA9 was sold for Dh38 million — making it the second-most expensive number plate ever sold in the world.
The remaining two-digit special car plate numbers, respectively, raised Dh2.6 million (U31); Dh2.45 million (E51); and Dh1.8 million (T38).
For mobile numbers, 056-9999999 was sold for Dh3 million; 056-5555556 for Dh260,000; 056-9999993 for Dh150,000; 054-5555558 for Dh130,000; and 054-9999993 for Dh100,000.
The ‘Most Noble Numbers’ is the second charity auction to raise funds for the 100 Million Meals campaign. The charity art auction, which displayed rare and valuable masterpieces from world-renowned contemporary artists, raised Dh36.6 million on April 24.
Although the 100 Million Meals campaign reached its target — raising Dh100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days — the mission of giving continues.
Distribution of food parcels to the target groups of low-income families, orphans, widows, refugees, displaced persons, and camp residents are underway in several countries, including Egypt, Pakistan, Jordan, Ghana, Angola and Uganda.
