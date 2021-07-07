Video: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world opens in Dubai

Dubai's Crown Prince has invited adventurers to experience the pool, verified by Guinness World Records at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters.

Dubai has now become home to the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, the pool at Deep Dive Dubai has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million litres of water — the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in line with the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant that will be open to the public later this year, as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces.

The pool got a nod from Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who took to social media on Wednesday to invite adventurers to give it a try.

"An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai," he wrote, posting a mesmerising video of the emirate's latest attraction.

Sunken city and hidden chambers

Among the features of the 60m pool are two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology, and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region. The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30°Celsius for diver comfort.

Featuring the latest technology and unrivalled facilities, including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool also features an astonishing sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises.

Freediving and scuba diving experiences — and courses — are offered to all ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals.

Large viewing areas on the lower floors of the building allow diners at the restaurant and other rooms to peer into the underwater environment.

Underwater meetings, weddings and movie experience

Along with the title of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with a media editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool.

With a capacity to hold events for up to 100 people and onsite catering options, it is also the region’s most dynamic meetings, conferences, and events venue with the ability to host a variety of events — ranging from product launches and movie screenings to birthday parties and weddings.

Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla Bin Habtoor, said: “Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector.”

“In developing the concept and facility, we took inspiration from the bravery and fortitude of the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. We also hope to embody the determination of Emirati explorers and innovators, both past and present, as well as provide a platform for future achievements and discoveries,” added Bin Habtoor.

For Deep Dive Dubai’s Director Jarrod Jablonski, himself a world record-holding cave diver, and a leading figure in the worldwide development of scuba diving, Deep Dive Dubai offers best-in-class diving safety practices and is designed to welcome everyone, from absolute beginners to seasoned divers.

“By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience,” said Jablonski.

“For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving. For experienced members of the freedive and scuba dive communities, it’s a facility and experience like no other.”

Public bookings are due to open in late July at deepdivedubai.com.