Video: Beggars in UAE to face tougher penalties if they fake injuries
Punishments will be tougher if a beggar is healthy and has a source of income.
Professional gangs of beggars or those recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars can be fined up to Dh100,000, authorities have warned.
In an awareness video posted on Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution highlighted the crimes of begging and organised begging and relevant punishments according to the law.
In the video, the public prosecutor explained that begging is defined as solicitation aimed at obtaining financial or in-kind benefits while organised begging is performed by organised groups of two or more persons.
“Anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000 and imprisoned for up to three months,” said prosecutors.
“The punishments will be tougher if a beggar is healthy and has a source of income, has faked an injury or permanent impairment or used any other means to deceive people with the aim of obtaining benefits.”
The officers added that according to the law, those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars can face imprisonment of over six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000.
The law also stipulates the same punishment for anyone recruiting people from outside the country for organised begging, while anyone participating in organised begging can be imprisoned for up to three months and will be fined Dh5,000.
Publishing these messages is part of the Public Prosecution’s campaign to improve the public's legal culture and raise their awareness, including the importance of not begging during the holy month of Ramadan.
