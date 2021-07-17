Video: Astounding footage shows surging wadis as rains lash UAE
Social media was awash with videos featuring the rapid waters.
Social media was awash with footage showing wadis around the country flooding after heavy rains battered the UAE on Sunday.
Released by the National Centre of Meteorology, the videos show roiling rapids created by the rainfall caused by cloud seeding efforts across the country.
July 17, 2021
The videos were taken at Wadi Tuwa and Wadi Ejili, both located in the Hajar Mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.
July 17, 2021
Footage from the Storm Centre shows a car driving over an overflowing dam in Hatta.
#__ #_— (@Storm_centre) July 17, 2021
__ pic.twitter.com/OCxgIpylRb
Videos posted earlier on Saturday morning showed a similar situation, accompanied by flashes of lightning in the Huwaylat area of Ras Al Khaimah as well.
#_ #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/nN5wCLCSez— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
#_ #__ #_ #___ #_ #_ #_ pic.twitter.com/19OrO2T9m1— (@NCMS_media) July 17, 2021
Authorities have put yellow alerts in place, orange in some areas, where the flooding has occurred.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over...
Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Motorists urged to reduce speed amid...
Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ...
Massive floods hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi parents, kids excited for in-...
Students will be returning to their school campuses during the new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Passenger flights from 6 countries suspended ...
Several South Asian and African countries affected READ MORE
-
News
Video: Stunning footage shows surging wadis as...
Social media was awash with videos featuring the rapid waters. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
First case of Covid-19 reported in Tokyo Olympic...
Tokyo is currently under a virus state of emergency with infections... READ MORE
-
MENA
Faithful head to Makkah for second pandemic Haj
Saudi Arabia seeks to repeat last year's success that saw no Covid-19 ... READ MORE