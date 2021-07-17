News
Video: Astounding footage shows surging wadis as rains lash UAE

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 17, 2021
Social media was awash with videos featuring the rapid waters.


Social media was awash with footage showing wadis around the country flooding after heavy rains battered the UAE on Sunday.

Released by the National Centre of Meteorology, the videos show roiling rapids created by the rainfall caused by cloud seeding efforts across the country.

The videos were taken at Wadi Tuwa and Wadi Ejili, both located in the Hajar Mountains of Ras Al Khaimah.

Footage from the Storm Centre shows a car driving over an overflowing dam in Hatta.

Videos posted earlier on Saturday morning showed a similar situation, accompanied by flashes of lightning in the Huwaylat area of Ras Al Khaimah as well.

Authorities have put yellow alerts in place, orange in some areas, where the flooding has occurred.




