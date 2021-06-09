Video: Al Baik opens first UAE branch in Dubai Mall
The outlet will serve chicken, seafood, grilled dishes and vegetarian foods.
Saudi Arabia's popular fast-food brand Al Baik will soon foray into the UAE by opening its first branch in The Dubai Mall.
Al Baik opened its outlet outside Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in Bahrain.
The Al Baik story began in 1974 in the city of Jeddah and it now operates over 120 branches in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
It recently opened the world's first eight-lane drive thru in the Saudi city of Tabuk with queues stretching over 4km.
Arab News reported that the new 355sq.m. outlet in the Dubai Mall will serve chicken, seafood, grilled dishes and vegetarian foods.
Al Baik's UAE partners include Abu Dhabi-based National Holding's subsidiary ServQuest.
Yazan Malhis, general manager of Al Baik Food Systems – UAE, said the recent launch in Bahrain had proved extraordinary successful despite Covid-19 challenges.
“We look forward to a fruitful relationship with ServQuest and will continue to seek out fresh opportunities to serve our loyal customers, wherever they need us to be,” he said.
