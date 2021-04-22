News
Video: Aerial shots capture Dubai's Moon Lake in stunning detail

Staff Reporter /Dubai
April 22, 2021

Dubai is known for its lakes in the middle of the desert.

A stunning new video gives a bird's eye view of Dubai's latest waterbody in the middle of a desert: Moon Lake.

Netizens had found the crescent moon-shaped lake recently, after which images and videos went viral.

The Government of Dubai Media Office has now tweeted a video that captures the lake in stunning detail.

Just as how the actual moon shines in a galaxy of stars, the Moon Lake stands out in the middle of the desert, accompanied by shrubs dotting the sand dunes.

Drive up a little ahead and you will find the Love Lakes. As its name suggests, it has two interconnected heart-shaped lakes.

An Expo Lake near the same spot is shaped like the Expo 2020 Dubai logo.

Have you spotted any more lakes in the middle of the desert in the UAE?

Staff Reporter



