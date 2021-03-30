Video: 4-yr-old who got lost in Dubai while riding scooter reunited with parents

The Dubai Police found him within 40 minutes.

A four-year-old boy — who got lost while he was riding a scooter around Dubai’s Umm Suqeim 1 — was reunited with his parents in less than an hour, with the help of the Dubai Police.

As he was roaming around on his scooter, he got separated from his parents who were busy buying dinner meals, said Col Dr Mubarak Bin Nawas Al Ketbi, director of Dubai Tourist Police.

As soon as the police received the report from the security guards in the area, they issued an all-points bulletin for the area police patrols to search for the missing child.

“Our officers located the missing boy within just 40 minutes. He was in Umm Suqeim 2, almost 3km away from his parents,” Col Al Ketbi said.

They found the boy starving, scared and crying for help, he added, so they comforted and reassured him that they would bring him home. Relieved, the child’s parents expressed their thanks to the Dubai Police for their swift action.

Col Al Ketbi urged parents and guardians to always keep an eye on children in public and open places, especially during evenings to avoid such circumstances.