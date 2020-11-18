US shows off its star-studded Expo 2020 pavillion in Dubai
Two fog machines swirled smoke around the replica, trying to lend the impression it just landed at the Expo site in Dubai.
The US showed off a literally star-studded pavilion on Wednesday for Dubai’s upcoming Expo 2020, complete with a replica SpaceX rocket body beside it.
Two fog machines swirled smoke around the replica, trying to lend the impression it just landed at the Expo site in Dubai.
The pandemic forced organisers to delay the start of the event by a year to October 1, 2021. That extra time came in handy for countries participating in the event, particularly the US. The pavilion’s exterior appeared finished on Wednesday, but its interior remained a worksite.
Today we celebrate the substantial completion of the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. We can’t wait to see what incredible innovations in mobility @USAExpo2020 will bring to life next year!#Expo2020 #Dubai #UAE pic.twitter.com/4xFH7nFLCX— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) November 18, 2020
John Rakolta, the US ambassador to the UAE, made a point to repeatedly praise the Emirati government for its donation. Asked if that Emirati donation would influence what the US displayed, Rakolta called the UAE “open” and “inclusive.”
“They’ve encouraged us to reach for the stars,” Rakolta said.
The 3,344 square-metre (36,000 square-foot) pavilion will include a “24-minute experience” of America with moon rocks, a Mars rover and Thomas Jefferson’s Holy Quran, Rakolta said.
Ambassador Rakolta, USA Commissioner-General spoke with the press about the completion of substantial construction @USAExpo2020 pavilion at @expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/Ea5aVqEvRU— US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) November 18, 2020
“The United States is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, and there’s always going to be tension,” Rakolta said “The strength of America is after a hard-fought election to come back together to the middle and to be able to bridge some of the differences that we have.”
Rakolta, a Republican appointed by Trump, added: “You only agree with about 80 per cent of what even your own party might have to offer.”
The pandemic also remained at the front of people’s minds as attendees all wore government-mandate face masks and hand sanitisers stood at the ready. Rakolta said the American pavilion’s construction had so far avoided seeing a worker contract the coronavirus.
