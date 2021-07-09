US seeks UAE's views on regional issues, Pentagon official says
Dana Stroul speaks about special relationship with UAE during virtual meeting with US-UAE Business Council members.
The US-UAE defence and security relationship is important and has continued to deepen over the years, said a top official from US President Joe Biden's administration.
Dana Stroul, the new Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East, noted that the US consults the UAE when it comes to key issues in the region.
“When we work on regional issues, Abu Dhabi is one of the first calls we make,” she said during a virtual private round table meeting with select US-UAE Business Council members.
Stroul reflected on her visit to the region earlier in April, that involved high-level meetings in the UAE.
“We seek Emirati views on key issues as it helps us craft a better policy. This is an aspect of our special relationship with the UAE,” she said while outlining the US policy towards the UAE and the region.
Stroul spoke of the possibilities unlocked by the UAE’s normalisation of ties with Israel through the signing of the Abraham Accords.
It was in January that Biden picked Stroul to lead the Pentagon’s Middle East desk. In this role, she leads the development of US Department of Defence Policy and Strategy for countries in the region, including the UAE.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
