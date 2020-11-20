US Secretary of State Pompeo visits UAE to build on Abraham Accords' momentum
The UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of his tour of the Middle East.
Pompeo said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.
“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted.
Glad to be in Abu Dhabi, and looking forward to building on the positive momentum made from the Abraham Accords and our recent Strategic Dialogue. We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/LiTC52ub2M— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 20, 2020
The UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards.
Prior to these historic agreements, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel.
Counselor Brechbühl and Commissioner General Ambassador Rakolta installed the final star on @usaexpo2020 pavilion. Next step – Exhibition! "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future" @expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/YWNn5uS02Z— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 20, 2020
Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights.
