News
Logo
 
HOME > News

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits UAE to build on Abraham Accords' momentum

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on November 20, 2020 | Last updated on November 21, 2020 at 07.43 am

UAE's Protocol Chief Shihab Al Faheem greets with an elbow-bump US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) alongside his wife Susan (R) in the presence of US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates John Rakolta (L) and his wife Terry, at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on November 20, 2020. AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi on Friday November 20, 2020.
(Mike Pompeo Twitter)

The UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of his tour of the Middle East.

Pompeo said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.

“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted.

The UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards.

Prior to these historic agreements, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20201212/ARTICLE/201219692&Show=0 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 