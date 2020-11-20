Filed on November 20, 2020 | Last updated on November 21, 2020 at 07.43 am

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits UAE to build on Abraham Accords' momentum

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi on Friday November 20, 2020. (Mike Pompeo Twitter)

UAE's Protocol Chief Shihab Al Faheem greets with an elbow-bump US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C-R) alongside his wife Susan (R) in the presence of US Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates John Rakolta (L) and his wife Terry, at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on November 20, 2020. AFP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of his tour of the Middle East.

Pompeo said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.

“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted.

Glad to be in Abu Dhabi, and looking forward to building on the positive momentum made from the Abraham Accords and our recent Strategic Dialogue. We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/LiTC52ub2M — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 20, 2020

The UAE agreed to normalise relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards.

Prior to these historic agreements, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Counselor Brechbühl and Commissioner General Ambassador Rakolta installed the final star on @usaexpo2020 pavilion. Next step – Exhibition! "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future" @expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/YWNn5uS02Z — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 20, 2020

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights.