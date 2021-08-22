US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuations in Afghanistan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives a call from President Biden.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, last night received a phone call from President Joe Biden of the United States of America, during which President Biden thanked the UAE and its leadership for their support in helping evacuate American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan, as well as nationals of allies countries and Afghans who hold visas from these countries.

"We highly appreciate the UAE's humanitarian efforts in facilitating the safe transit of American citizens, embassies' employees and foreigners who were evacuated from Kabul on their way to a third country," said President Biden, adding that this stance represents the strong and everlasting partnership between the UAE and the US.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and the US President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.