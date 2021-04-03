US climate envoy John Kerry visits Abu Dhabi solar projects

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 3, 2021 | Last updated on April 3, 2021 at 02.25 pm

Kerry will attend the regional climate dialogue to be hosted in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, has arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in an event on climate change.

Kerry visited Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar project, according to a tweet posted by the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change on Saturday.

U.S. @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry visited Shams 1, one of the largest concentrated #solar power plants in the world, where he was briefed on the upcoming 2 GW Al Dhafra Solar Project, which recently set a new record for lowest solar power tariff. #UAEforClimate pic.twitter.com/toba7fUsnp — Office Of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change (@uaeclimateenvoy) April 3, 2021

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology welcomed and briefed Kerry about the project.

As part of his multi-day visit, @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry visited Noor Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest single-site solar project. This project enables the UAE to reach ambitious #renewable energy goals #UAEforClimate pic.twitter.com/SM56kGwNVz — Office Of The UAE Special Envoy For Climate Change (@uaeclimateenvoy) April 3, 2021

Since its commercial operation in 2019, the Noor Abu Dhabi has generated over 1.177 megawatts of electricity, covering the needs of 90,000 people.

Kerry will take part in the GCC and MENA Regional Dialogue for Climate Action to be hosted in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The UAE Regional Dialogue is being held in advance of the Leaders Summit on Climate to take place in Washington DC later this month and in the run up to the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).