Upgrades to 3 Dubai Metro stations almost complete
They will be opened in phases this year, according to the RTA.
Works on entry points to three Dubai Metro stations are 74 per cent complete, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
The Dubai Internet City, Dubai Marina and the UAE Exchange stations will have increased capacity. The stations are expected to be opened in phases by the end of the second and third quarters of 2021.
These stations were selected “based on several criteria”, including ridership, number of people of determination who use them, population density, “geographical distribution of the surrounding areas, and the number of intermodal mobility journeys”.
“Thanks to the engineering work underway, the three stations will be able to handle a larger number of riders in future. The handling capacity will increase by 215 per cent in the Dubai Internet City Station; 179 per cent in the Dubai Marina Station; and 259 per cent in the UAE Exchange Station,” the RTA said.
Infrastructure will be upgraded to include cycling tracks, directional signs, pedestrian crossings, landscaping works, and bus and taxi stands.
