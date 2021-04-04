Up to Dh1m fine for online fraud, warn UAE prosecutors

The clarification of the penalty is part of UAE public prosecution’s ongoing campaign to ensure a secure and law-abiding society.

UAE public prosecutors have explained the penalty for online fraud or the act of exploiting others or illegally taking their money using information technology, warning that offenders can be fined up to Dh1 million.

In a post on its Twitter account, the Federal Public Prosecution said according to article 11 of the Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on combating online crimes, whoever takes over personal property, benefit deed, or its signature whether for oneself or other persons and without legal right, by using any fraudulent means, or by adopting a false name or false personation through the computer network, or an electronic information system or any other information technology means, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of at least one year and or a fine ranging between Dh250,000 and Dh1 million.

Prosecutors explained that the information network means a link between two or more groups of information programs and means of information technology that allow users to enter and exchange information whereas an electronic information system means a set of information programs and information technology means intended to process, manage and store electronic information or the like.

Officers noted that information technology is any electronic, magnetic, optical, electrochemical, or any other tool used to process electronic data and perform logical and mathematical operations, or storage functions, and it includes any directly connected or linked means that allows this method to store electronic information or communicate it to others.

The clarification of the penalty for online fraud is part of UAE public prosecution’s ongoing campaign to promote legal culture among members of the society and to raise the level of public awareness about the country’s law to ensure a secure, peaceful, and law-abiding society.

