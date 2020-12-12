The shopping bonanza began on December 10 and will run until February 14, 2021.

Department of Culture and Tourism in the UAE capital has announced the launch of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Shopping Season which will run for nine weeks and offer shoppers discounts of up to 80 per cent.

According to Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, the shopping bonanza began on December 10 and will run till February 14, 2021, with malls across Abu Dhabi, al Ain and Al Dhafra offering up to 80 per cent discount on a wide range of products.

More than 3,500 retailers and over 20 malls are participating in the over two-month long Abu Dhabi Shopping Season.

Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of @dctabudhabi, has announced the inaugural of Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, which will run across the emirate from 10 December to 14 February next year. pic.twitter.com/3wRi5ug5Lh — (@admediaoffice) December 10, 2020

The Capital event coincides with the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which starts on December 17, 2020 and ends on January 30, 2021.

DSF will host the Infiniti Mega Raffle. Raffle tickets priced at Dh200 can be purchased at select Enoc and Eppco petrol stations, Zoom stores and Dubai Metro stations. Shoppers who spend Dh200 at The Gold Souk, Global Village and participating shopping malls will enter a raffle to land an Infiniti QX60 car and Dh200,000 each day. A total of 45 vehicles will be given away during the DSF, with daily draws taking place at Global Village. One person can also win Dh500,000 on the final day of DSF. DSF’s Nissan Grand Raffle will give away 45 Nissan vehicles this DSF.

Both mega shopping events will give fillip to the local retail sectors which is struggling to recover from the Covid-19 impact.

