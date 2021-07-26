University in UAE offers up to 50% discount to Covid-vaccinated residents
It will also offer a flat 50% off to frontline professionals, their families.
UAE-based Capital University College is offering up to 50 per cent off tuition fees to residents who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Additionally, the entrepreneurship-oriented university has announced a flat 50 per cent off on tuition fees for all medical field professionals and their families.
Through this new initiative, the higher education institution “aims to instil a sense of responsibility and commend the medical heroes who have showcased extraordinary courage while combating” Covid-19.
The higher education institution “acknowledges and supports” these efforts by granting a bursary worth up to Dh15,000.
“Ranging from undergraduate programmes to doctorate, vaccinated individuals can simply present their vaccine card to avail this offer,” the varsity said.
