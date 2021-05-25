- EVENTS
Ukrainian airline to launch direct UAE flights
Twice-weekly flights to start from June 25.
Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will launch direct flights from Ukraine to Ras Al Khaimah from June 25, 2021.
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said UIA would operate twice-weekly flights from Kiev to RAK International Airport as travel restrictions continue to ease.
With flight frequency set to increase in the near future, UIA will be the first airline from Ukraine to fly into Ras Al Khaimah.
Upon arrival, passengers from Ukraine will ensure PCR testing.
“Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energising our aviation collaborations. Our relationship with UIA is a particularly special one as it is not only the second commercial airline to fly into our Emirate but it also marks the first airline from Ukraine and its national carrier,” said Raki Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer of RAKTDA.
“By opening up a new travel option to the Emirate, residents of Kiev and soon-to-be neighbouring cities can enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway and the chance to relax, explore and experience bucket-list attractions. We are already looking into increasing the frequency of flights, given the high levels of interest we anticipate, especially over the summer months,” said Evhen Dykhne, CEO of UIA.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
