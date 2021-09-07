UAQ Ruler inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital

Sheikh Saud praises Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for supporting country's efforts in addressing coronavirus pandemic

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, praised the pioneering role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in supporting the country’s efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic, and protecting the health of Emirati citizens and residents while backing international efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Sheikh Saud made this statement while inaugurating the Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of UAQ.

Sheikh Saud, Sheikh Rashid and the other attendees toured the hospital and were briefed about its strategies and procedures, as well as the preparations to supply it with all necessary medical equipment and tools and human resources.

Sheikh Saud lauded the hospital’s comprehensive working system and the efforts of national health authorities while thanking the medical and administrative staff and the field teams for helping to successfully address the pandemic.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital has 232 beds, including 54 intensive care unit beds and 178 beds for medium and mild cases.

The Umm Al Quwain Ruler and Crown Prince also inaugurated the Covid-19 Screening and Vaccination Centre in Um Al Thaoub Industrial Area in the emirate.