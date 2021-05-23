- EVENTS
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
The funeral will take place tomorrow morning.
The court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mualla, who passed away this evening.
The following is part of the statement:
The Court of His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain offers its deepest condolences and sympathy to the sons of the deceased, praying God Almighty to bless the deceased with his mercy and may she dwell in paradise. It was decided to announce the official mourning in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain for a period of 3 days.
The funeral will take place tomorrow morning at Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque, Al Ras area, Umm Al Quwain.
