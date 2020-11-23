UAE's rover to the Moon to feature late Sheikh Rashid's signature
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils Emirates Lunar Mission logo
The Emirates Lunar Mission — the first Arab project to explore the Moon — will bear the signature of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who established modern Dubai.
This came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveiled the logo of the mission. The logo has Sheikh Rashid’s signature, the UAE flag and seven stars representing the seven emirates of the UAE.
The Emirati rover that will land on the Moon will feature the logo.
Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Monday that many development projects in Dubai bear the beloved leader’s signature.
.. .. .. . pic.twitter.com/G26483WFyX— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 23, 2020
The lunar mission would see the UAE land the unmanned rover — called Rashid rover — on an unexplored part of the Moon by 2024. The rover will be “100 per cent Emirati made”, it was announced earlier.
A successful landing would put the UAE in a very exclusive list of countries that have landed missions on the Moon. Only three countries — the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China — have landed 20 of the 44 missions to the lunar surface till date.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
UAE National Day: 50% discount on traffic fines...
The scheme shall cancel all black points along with the fines... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE allows 100% ownership of businesses by...
Companies will no longer need to have an Emirati sponsor. READ MORE
-
Weather
Sharjah decongests 11,000 drainage holes in a...
The drainage holes were cleaned to avoid the accumulation of dirt,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Abu Dhabi inspects school buses for anti-...
According to the regulations, all buses have to be regularly... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews