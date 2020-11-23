UAE's rover to the Moon to feature late Sheikh Rashid's signature

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils Emirates Lunar Mission logo

The Emirates Lunar Mission — the first Arab project to explore the Moon — will bear the signature of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who established modern Dubai.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveiled the logo of the mission. The logo has Sheikh Rashid’s signature, the UAE flag and seven stars representing the seven emirates of the UAE.

The Emirati rover that will land on the Moon will feature the logo.

Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Monday that many development projects in Dubai bear the beloved leader’s signature.

The lunar mission would see the UAE land the unmanned rover — called Rashid rover — on an unexplored part of the Moon by 2024. The rover will be “100 per cent Emirati made”, it was announced earlier.

A successful landing would put the UAE in a very exclusive list of countries that have landed missions on the Moon. Only three countries — the US, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China — have landed 20 of the 44 missions to the lunar surface till date.

