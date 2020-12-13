UAE's Muslim Council of Elders launches peace academy

The academy will help spread values of tolerance, peace and coexistence.

Abu Dhabi-based Muslim Council of Elders has announced the launch of the 'Hokama Peace Academy'. The academy will help spread values of tolerance, peace and coexistence among the next generation of academics, scholars and leaders.

The inaugural edition of the Hokama Peace Academy will focus on mediation and peaceful dispute settlement. The initial phase of the course will be offered virtually.

With a total of 40 participants from 16 countries, the academy aims to "inspire and support its participants to ultimately establish their own initiatives in the field of mediation within their communities".

Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr Sultan Al Remeithi, said: "We are delighted to launch the Hokama Peace Academy, a project which aims to inspire some of the brightest young minds who are passionate about peace building.

"Such exciting initiatives have long been a staple of the Muslim Council of Elders' strategy of bringing people from different backgrounds together for a better and more peaceful world for us and future generations.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the initial stage of the academy’s first edition will be held online. We hope to be able to physically hold training programmes sometime in the near future."