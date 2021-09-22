UAE’s milestone space explorations to come alive with art
Emirates Space Art Programme (ESAP) will serve as a platform to bring together a wide stratum of the creative community into the National Space Programme
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has launched the Emirates Space Art Programme (ESAP) that aims to uniquely document and share the emotions of the UAE’s milestone moves into space through artists and their artworks.
The initiative is in collaboration with Jsoor, a private social enterprise that aligns with the agendas of the public sector to build an integrated sustainable creative industry.
MBRSC’s partnership with the culture and creative industries is the foundation of a valuable legacy that future generations and the world can connect with.
Salem AlMarri, deputy director-general, MBRSC, said: “With the UAE’s rapid growth and achievements in the space sector, now is a great time to explore the artistic representations of our journey through a range of artistic styles, mediums and techniques. This will not only enable us to reach a wider global audience but also speak in a language that is universally recognised and accepted.”
He further said: “Through the works of artists, we will be able to witness the varied interpretation of our nation’s growing achievements in space. These artworks can be used to tell a story that will have great value for future generations and will also significantly contribute to the enrichment of Emirati art.”
ESAP will serve as a platform to bring together a wide stratum of the creative community into the National Space Programme to present the UAE’s journey of space exploration in a new light through artworks and other creative mediums.
This will also lead to increased engagement of the community and the youth with the UAE’s space journey, making a significant contribution to the history of Emirati and global art.
Omar Al Shunnar, founder of Jsoor, underlined: “We are very honoured and pleased to be working with MBRSC on this first-of-a-kind innovative programme that aims to celebrate the accomplishments of the nation through the culture and creative industries.”
“To ensure alignment of ESAP with the aspirations of the leadership and the objectives of the UAE and the creative community, we will continually engage key public and private stakeholders within the local culture and creative industries’ community to ensure that the programme is comprehensive and inclusive in delivering its mandate,” added Omar.
By enriching connections between science, art and the community, while celebrating the achievements of the UAE in space, the Emirates Space Art Programme will nurture continued conversation around the National Space Programme.
