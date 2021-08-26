UAE's ICA warns customers against fake emails

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship tells customers to make sure that the mail IDs bear the government domain name ica.gov.ae

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has waned its customers against fake emails from scamsters, using its name.

In a tweet on Thursday, the authority urged its customers to verify the authenticity of the emails sent to them. They should make sure that the emails bear the government domain ica.gov.ae before responding to it, the authority said.

The warning is to make customers safe from the attempts by fraudsters to harm people by providing fake online links in the name of the ICA, the tweet added.