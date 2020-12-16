UAE's heroic ancestors brought to life in hit debut film Web report Published on December 16, 2020 at 17.15

Visitors can watch the historical drama unfold in the very location where events took place

1 of 4 The debut screening of Khorfakkan turned out to be a huge hit, with 2,000 spectators showing up from all over the UAE for the socially-distanced opening show.

2 of 4 The two-hour historical drama was screened in the sprawling new, 19,000-sq ft, Roman-style amphitheatre that was opened to the public this week — and it added to the magic that it took place in the very location where the events of the film took place.

The 120-minute production recounts events of the nation’s centuries-old history, including the hard battles fought by thousands of locals who sacrificed their lives to put up a winning resistance against a Portuguese invasion in 1507.

3 of 4 The memorable cinematic experience is amplified by the location under the night sky, which promises to leave visitors with a sense of pride in the nation’s heroic ancestors — not to mention, a sense of belongingness to the quaint coastal town built upon centuries of hard work and sacrifices.

Directed by US and Irish filmmakers Ben Mole and Maurice Sweeney, the film is based on the historical book, Khorfakkan's Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507, by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.