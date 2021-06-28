UAE's health ministry urges public to use e-services for sick leaves
The medical report request can be availed through the updated version of Mohap’s patient portal ‘Shefaa’.
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) urged the public to use its electronic services for sick leaves and medical reports.
The service includes requests for medical reports, attestation of sick leaves and reports, and the approval of the medical committee on early retirement or medical disability requests. The medical report request can be availed through the updated version of Mohap’s patient portal ‘Shefaa’.
One must fill out the application and submit it. After initial approval, the applicant has to pay the fees. The application gets forwarded to the concerned doctors. Once the medical report is completed, it will be transferred to the patient via his account on the ‘Shefaa’ portal.
Attestation of sick leaves and medical reports service can be availed through the ministry website or service delivery centres. The ministry also provides the approval of applications for retirement, total medical disability, or partial medical disability.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Education
Dubai: Near-100% student attendance expected in...
For the first time since schools reopened in Dubai, the emirate is... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE 100 Million Meals: Over 600,000 meals...
Food parcels - equivalent to 200,000 meals in each country in Central ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Tourist strips in hotel, injures self...
Investigations are still on to determine why he repeatedly visited... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 lure man with massage offer, steal over...
They beat him till he revealed the location of his car. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi public places only for fully vaccinated
The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE vaccines effective against Delta,...
Nearly 90% of new Covid cases, ICU admissions, deaths are of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Don't take two Pfizer shots after Sinopharm jab:...
Doing so may lead to undesired complications, said a top health... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Ruler launches multiple projects to...
The initiatives seek to enable entrepreneurs and young talents to be... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary