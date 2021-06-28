UAE's health ministry urges public to use e-services for sick leaves

The medical report request can be availed through the updated version of Mohap’s patient portal ‘Shefaa’.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) urged the public to use its electronic services for sick leaves and medical reports.

The service includes requests for medical reports, attestation of sick leaves and reports, and the approval of the medical committee on early retirement or medical disability requests. The medical report request can be availed through the updated version of Mohap’s patient portal ‘Shefaa’.

One must fill out the application and submit it. After initial approval, the applicant has to pay the fees. The application gets forwarded to the concerned doctors. Once the medical report is completed, it will be transferred to the patient via his account on the ‘Shefaa’ portal.

Attestation of sick leaves and medical reports service can be availed through the ministry website or service delivery centres. The ministry also provides the approval of applications for retirement, total medical disability, or partial medical disability.

