UAE's frontline heroes to attend closed-door Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Special permission granted as a tribute to frontline heroes
Covid-19 frontline heroes in the UAE have been invited to attend this year’s Formula-1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020.
The event will take place on December 11-13 at Yas Island. The race will be held without spectators so as to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.
Special permission was, however, granted by the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Abu Dhabi Police for a small number of attendees, including frontline professionals.
.@ymcofficial is inviting frontline professionals @frontlineheroesuae to attend this year’s #AbuDhabiGP. pic.twitter.com/HfHwCB2yBV— (@admediaoffice) November 29, 2020
The initiative is a tribute to the efforts of the frontline workers “who are serving the community during the pandemic”, said authorities.
The Yas Marina Circuit will rename Abu Dhabi Hill as the Frontline Heroes Hill, where 600 frontline professionals will be able to watch this year’s race.
