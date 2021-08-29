UAE's first specialised health care centre for elderly to come up in Dubai

The healthcare facility will offer comprehensive healthcare services for Emiratis and expatriates over the age of 65

The UAE’s first centre specialising in healthcare services for the elderly will come up in Dubai. The new centre will be a key component of Dubai Healthcare City (DHC) phase 2, a health and wellness destination located in Al Jaddaf, Dubai, overlooking the Dubai Creek.

The healthcare facility will offer comprehensive healthcare services for elderly Emiratis and expatriates over the age of 65.

The DHC has signed an agreement to this effect with VITA, a UAE-based healthcare investment company.

Once completed, the VITA Elderly Care Complex will “become the centre of excellence for geriatric care in Dubai and the UAE”. Its services will include an outpatient geriatric medical centre; advanced nursing home (long-term care); Alzheimer's centre; elderly day care centre; rehabilitation facility; ventilated care centre; home care centre; and home health monitoring.

Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, DHC Authority, said: “As a healthcare enabler, it is imperative to facilitate services for all. The new project will see DHC home to tailored services from paediatric right through to geriatric.”

Abdullah Al Gurg, VITA chairman, said: “Specialised medical care and non-clinical services for the elderly are currently not available at optimum capacity in the UAE.

“Addressing the needs of an ageing population is both a moral imperative and an essential service in the continuum of care. As Dubai continues to provide leading healthcare services to its population, we believe that there is a vital and unmet need for elderly care that must be addressed.

“This is ever more evident in a post Covid-19 world where the elderly have been one of the most impacted and vulnerable sections of society.”