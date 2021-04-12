News
UAE's first Emirati astronauts pay tribute to first man in space

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Photo: Hazzaa Al Mansoori/Twitter

Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi honoured Yuri Gagarin to mark the 60th anniversary of his journey to space.

The UAE’S first astronauts paid tribute to the first man in space on the occasion of the International Day of Human Spaceflight on Monday.

Both Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi sent out tweets, marking the 60th anniversary of the day Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961.

Al Neyadi had an extra surprise in the form of a video message in Russian, Gagarin’s native tongue.

The UAE on Sunday announced two new Emirati astronauts, including its first Arab female astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi and her colleague Mohamed Al Mulla.




