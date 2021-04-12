UAE's first Emirati astronauts pay tribute to first man in space

Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi honoured Yuri Gagarin to mark the 60th anniversary of his journey to space.

The UAE’S first astronauts paid tribute to the first man in space on the occasion of the International Day of Human Spaceflight on Monday.

DON'T MISS:

>> Video: Dubai Police pilot is among 2 new UAE astronauts

>> Arab world’s first woman astronaut brings new dimension to our space programme: AlMarri

Both Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi sent out tweets, marking the 60th anniversary of the day Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961.

On the International Day of Human Spaceflight, we remember the legacy of Yuri Gagarin, who became on this day in 1961, the first human to reach space paving the way for generations of astronauts who continue to thrive for new discoveries that serve humanity.# pic.twitter.com/T5pGwqVT83 — Hazzaa AlMansoori (@astro_hazzaa) April 12, 2021

Al Neyadi had an extra surprise in the form of a video message in Russian, Gagarin’s native tongue.

60 years ago, the first human reached space. We celebrate this achievement on the International Day of Human Spaceflight.Yuri Gagarin started the dream which continues to flourish with astronauts from different countries who are united by the passion to explore.#HumanSpaceFlight pic.twitter.com/76jL1xpv59 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 12, 2021

The UAE on Sunday announced two new Emirati astronauts, including its first Arab female astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi and her colleague Mohamed Al Mulla.