UAE's first cancer charity hospital pays tribute to the late Hamdan

The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be opened by 2023 will have a capacity to receive 30,000 visitors annually

Dubai will establish the UAE’s first charity hospital for cancer patient care in memory of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care will have a capacity to receive 30,000 visitors annually.

Al Jalila Foundation on Tuesday unveiled plans to complete the state-of-the-art comprehensive facility in two phases, to open its doors in 2023.

The hospital, equipped with cutting-edge technology, will offer comprehensive services ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

The cancer care hospital will bring together innovative expertise and highly qualified medical professionals and advanced medical technologies on par with the best in the world. It will also support cancer research and train medical practitioners to deliver world-class treatment services.

The hospital’s name pays tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime of service to the nation and extraordinary global philanthropic achievements that continue to touch millions of lives around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “Today, we announce plans to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital’ to provide free cancer care for people in need. Spanning 50,000 square metres, the 250-bed capacity hospital will treat 30,000 patients a year.”

He added: “Hamdan bin Rashid was known for his humility and selfless giving that touched millions of lives. His devotion to education, healthcare and orphans continued throughout his lifetime, and the impact of his work is still seen in every corner in Dubai. His demise left a void.

“Hamdan bin Rashid will always be remembered in our nation for giving more than he was asked, and for working silently for the service of humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

“We commend Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed’s efforts to make the new hospital a reality and honour Hamdan bin Rashid’s legacy,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the seven-storey hospital will be Dubai’s first fully modular-built hospital equipped with the latest medical technologies.

A total of 150 beds will be created in the first phase while expansion plans implemented in the second phase will expand capacity to 250 beds.

The name of the new hospital was revealed at a special event held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and the Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI); and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “As the UAE prepares for its Golden Jubilee and the next 50 years, there is no greater priority than good healthcare and the Al Jalila Foundation aims to play its part in providing medical excellence in the UAE – especially for the most vulnerable in society.”

He stressed that “the hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality healthcare within reach for all”.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: “We are building a state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with some of the world’s leading oncologists to deliver the best cancer treatment available.”

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Most people have been touched by cancer in some way. The number of people being diagnosed with cancer continues to rise and as a healthcare philanthropic organisation, we feel it is our obligation to do what we can to help save lives.”

In the UAE, approximately 4,500 new cases of cancer are reported every year and cancer is one of the leading causes of deaths.

The new facility will be Dubai’s first fully modular comprehensive hospital delivered through the most advanced technologies and construction techniques using plug-and-play components optimised for off-site factory production. The modular concept allows flexibility for future expansion and reduces design time by 50 per cent, construction time by 30 per cent and cost by 20 per cent. The facility will incorporate Environmentally Sustainable Design (ESS) principles across its design and construction, whilst reducing energy use and operational cost.