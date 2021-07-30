UAE's biggest holistic healthcare centre opens in Dubai

The facility offers treatments under alternative specialities.

Dubai now has what is said to be the country's biggest holistic healthcare centre. Business conglomerate Lootah Group of Companies partnered with Kerala's Santhigiri Group to launch its first venture in the healthcare domain, which has now opened its doors to the public.

Located in Motor City, Dubai, the prime modality of treatment offered at the newly opened Santhigiri Holistic Healthcare Centre is Ayurveda. It also offers a multitude of alternative specialities such as homoeopathy, acupuncture, osteopathy, chiropractic, nutrition, yoga and meditation all under one roof.

The centre has customised treatments for all kinds of medical conditions relating to men, women, the elderly, children and infants. The centre offers a wide spectrum of therapies that help with cleansing and rejuvenation alongside eliminating toxins from the body, creating a complete balance within the mind, body and soul, according to a statement issued by the centre.

"Ayurveda treatment at the centre starts with an internal purification process, followed by a special diet, herbal remedies, massage therapy, yoga, and meditation. This helps in eliminating impurities, reducing symptoms, increasing resistance to disease, reducing worry and increasing harmony in life. Guests also get to order customised Ayurvedic' dosha' focused snacks, meals and beverages at the centre's very own Ayurveda cafe," the statement said.

Talking about how the Lootah group forayed into the healthcare business, Ibrahim Saeed Ahmed Lootah, chairman of the group, said: "After experiencing the benefits of the therapies myself during my visit to Santhigiri Ashram in Kerala, I was most certain of bringing the legacy, experience and the traditions of the system to my country."

"Our launch comes at a time when there is a greater push from the UAE health authorities on making alternative medicine mainstream. Basic health insurance packages now covering alternative medicine are a game changer for the industry and will encourage people to utilise the benefits of the healing nature of these practices in bigger numbers," Lootah added.

"Since this is our first healthcare outing as a diversified group, it had to be special and extraordinary. We didn't want to be another 'me-too' facility, and that's why the idea had to be exceptional. Even though there are many standalone centres offering different specialities, ours is indeed the only one in the country that provides a huge range of alternative practices under one roof," he added.

The specific Ayurvedic treatments at the centre can help patients with back pain, frozen shoulder, sciatica, post paralytic spasm, sports injuries, treatment of joints and muscle problems, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, paralysis and several others. It also helps those dealing with stress and anxiety, sleep disturbances, migraine, neurological and psychological disorders, in the most holistic and natural way, added the statement.

Santhigiri Holistic Health Centre has six luxurious panchakarma rooms (treatment rooms) offering Ayurvedic treatments, facials, massages, spa treatments, Thai massages and exclusive packages. It also has dedicated male and female sections. Every massage room is luxurious and includes an individual closet, a traditional steam chamber, shower area and a relaxation lounge, designed to keep the aesthetics and feel of the Santhigiri Resorts in India.

It is open from 8am to 8pm (Saturday to Thursday) and 9am to 6pm on Fridays.

Women looking for pre- and post-natal care can benefit from the exclusive relaxation massages. In addition, special packages for skin, eye care, hair care, weight loss, detox and rejuvenation are also available.