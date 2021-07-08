UAE: Zayed organisation inks pact to help religious needs of people of determination

Agreement to help promote services provided to them in mosques, including interpretation of Friday sermons in sign language, among other facilities.

A new agreement will help the people of determination to decipher Friday sermons through a sign language interpreter at a mosque, learn the Holy Quran and also obtain annual Hajj permits.

The Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for the people of determination said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (Awqaf) to help meet the requirements of people of determination and safeguard their needs in religious affairs.

The MoU will help promote the services provided in mosques for people of determination to enable them perform prayers with tranquility and reverence, and to enhance the mechanism of teaching them the Holy Quran.

The new agreement would also enable the ZHO for people of determination to provide simultaneous interpretation of the Friday sermons in sign language in mosques for those who are hearing impaired such as by providing an interpreter and the event can also be broadcast live.

Training courses in sign language and skills would also be organised for Awqaf’s specialised workers dealing with people of determination to enable them carry out their services efficiently.

The agreement also stipulates the printing religious publications issued by Awqaf for those who are visually impaired and providing mosques with wooden products made by the disabled people after being approved by the ZHO.

According to the MoU, Awqaf will allocate annual Hajj permits to a stipulated number of people of determination to perform the pilgrimage with their companions based on the ZHO’s nomination as permitted by the procedures of the authorities concerned in the holy city of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The authority will also allocate classes to teach the Holy Quran to people of determination through the available and approved platforms and prepare a special sermon on a Friday annually to raise awareness about their religious rights.

Awqaf will also work to qualify sign language interpreters to be among the authority’s staff to respond to the queries of people of determination.

People of determination will also benefit from programmes and joint events between the Awqaf and ZHO to instill in them national and religious values, tolerance and moderation.

