UAE: Youth arrested for reckless motorcycle stunts in front of police patrol
The force urged parents to create awareness among their children about driving responsibly.
A reckless youth who performed dangerous stunts with his four-wheel motorcycle in front of a police patrol has been arrested by Abu Dhabi Police.
Taking to Facebook, the authority said that the young man was recorded on a video that went viral on social media.
He would face legal action for his offence, the police said.
It added that patrols of Abu Dhabi police are always available across the emirate to protect the people and implement the law, stressing that the law must be respected by everyone.
The force urged parents to protect their children and create awareness about obeying the law and drive carefully and responsibly.
“Motorcycle accidents often cause death or severe injuries. Many riders suffer a permanent disability due to reckless driving," it said.
