News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Youth arrested for reckless motorcycle stunts in front of police patrol

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 7, 2021

The force urged parents to create awareness among their children about driving responsibly.

A reckless youth who performed dangerous stunts with his four-wheel motorcycle in front of a police patrol has been arrested by Abu Dhabi Police.

DON'T MISS:

>> Video: Youths arrested for dangerous driving stunt, Covid violations

>> UAE: Dad still in pain years after losing son to stunt driving

Taking to Facebook, the authority said that the young man was recorded on a video that went viral on social media.

He would face legal action for his offence, the police said.

It added that patrols of Abu Dhabi police are always available across the emirate to protect the people and implement the law, stressing that the law must be respected by everyone.

The force urged parents to protect their children and create awareness about obeying the law and drive carefully and responsibly.

“Motorcycle accidents often cause death or severe injuries. Many riders suffer a permanent disability due to reckless driving," it said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210407&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409315&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 