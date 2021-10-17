UAE: You can now issue birth certificates through WhatsApp

Health ministry reveals new technological innovations at Gitex Global.

UAE nationals and residents can now get their kids’ birth certificates issued via Facebook-owned texting service WhatsApp, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoAHP) announced Sunday. MoHAP showcased a number of smart services at Gitex Global 2021, which began on October 17.

“The new service aims to enrich customer experience and enhance communication channels with the public using a smooth and simplified methodology based on advanced systems and international best practices. It is also in line with the ministry’s plans to support the smart government objectives,” said the Ministry in a statement to the media.

Samir Al Khoury, director of IT Department, MoHAP said the service of issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp has helped develop customers’ experience and met their needs effectively and at a faster pace. “Residents are taking advantage of the increasing usage of social media apps and the ease of using them. This comes as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to deliver fast and effective services while facilitating the way transactions are conducted; saving more time and effort,” he explained.

Al Khoury made it clear that the interactive chat via WhatsApp can also serve customers inquire about other services.

Customized processing of transactions

The Ministry said it would use a new feature that relies on artificial intelligence techniques to respond to customer inquiries through a virtual assistant, which can learn and comprehend residents’ needs based on their inquiries.

“The virtual assistant can also analyse and evaluate customer needs according to the available data, then make the necessary decision to answer and respond accurately to their inquiries and complete transactions conveniently,” MoHAP said.

The virtual assistant would be able to distinguish registered users and interact with the customer according to the information provided, retrieve stored data from the user's profile and end the conversation in an interactive manner, the Ministry explained.

“The ministry has designed a number of online services and smart applications to facilitate customers access to its numerous services,” said Al Khoury.

He said the ministry is doing its utmost to consolidate its digital systems, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the smart transformation process in which it has made great strides.