UAE: You can now buy VAT-free products from new e-shop
Flydubai’s eShop lets passengers pre-purchase products before flying and have them delivered to their seats.
Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has launched a new online shop which provides passengers with the option to pre-purchase a selection of duty-free products before they fly and have them delivered to their seat when they travel.
The eShop is designed to replace the traditional onboard duty-free experience and offers passengers a wider variety of shopping choices and convenience when flying.
Passengers who have made a booking can visit the flydubai eShop, enter their flight details and begin shopping from a wide range of duty-free items including beauty products, beverages, electronics, gadgets, jewellery, perfumes and watches. Once a purchase has been made the items will be delivered to the passengers during their flight.
“With our eShop, passengers travelling with flydubai can now purchase a variety of products before their flight and have the items delivered to their seats,” said Daniel Kerrison, vice-president for inflight product at flydubai.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 fined Dh10m each over fake trade, money...
They were also each sentenced to 10 years in jail. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Hand sanitiser severely damages child's eye
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Drugs found in undergarments at police...
Police give him clean chit after considering the circumstances of his ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham