UAE: You can now buy VAT-free products from new e-shop

Flydubai’s eShop lets passengers pre-purchase products before flying and have them delivered to their seats.

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has launched a new online shop which provides passengers with the option to pre-purchase a selection of duty-free products before they fly and have them delivered to their seat when they travel.

The eShop is designed to replace the traditional onboard duty-free experience and offers passengers a wider variety of shopping choices and convenience when flying.

Passengers who have made a booking can visit the flydubai eShop, enter their flight details and begin shopping from a wide range of duty-free items including beauty products, beverages, electronics, gadgets, jewellery, perfumes and watches. Once a purchase has been made the items will be delivered to the passengers during their flight.

“With our eShop, passengers travelling with flydubai can now purchase a variety of products before their flight and have the items delivered to their seats,” said Daniel Kerrison, vice-president for inflight product at flydubai.

