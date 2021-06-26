News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE Year of 50th: Abu Dhabi students smash world record with 450kg gold medal

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 26, 2021
Supplied photo

Measuring 5.93sqm, the medal was designed as a tribute to the UAE's 50th year.


A school in Abu Dhabi on Saturday broke a Guinness record for creating the world’s largest medal.

More than 450 students of the International Indian School in Baniyas West designed the medal as a tribute to the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’.

Made of steel, the medal weighs nearly 450kg and measures 5.93sqm, breaking the previous record of 68.5kg and 2.56sqm, which was set earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

With Covid protocols in place, students, teachers, parents, staff, school principal Dr Beno Kurien and school managing director Muneer Ansari gathered in the school as an adjudicator from the Guinness World Records (GWR) took the measurements of the medal kept in the lobby.

“There was an existing Guinness World Record achieved by Obaid Al Ketbi measuring 2.56sqm. I have closely inspected the record. I am happy to say that all of the guidelines have been adhered to. Congratulations, you have achieved 5.93sqm,” GWR’s Kanzy El Defrawy declared, as the students and school staff cheered.

Principal Dr Kurien noted that the largest medal was the result of the students’ hard work in appreciation of the UAE’s achievements.

“This is the nation’s golden jubilee year and also the fifth anniversary of our school. So, paying tribute to this glorious nation and its great visionary leaders, we decided to make a medal highlighting the great achievements of the UAE,” Dr Kurien said, adding that the UAE’s national flag and major landmarks, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Adnoc headquarters, were part of the medal.

School head boy Hisham Muhammad Ghulam and head girl Isha Mishra said this was a “big day” in the lives of all students. “We are all very proud,” they said.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-filipino-expats-remember-former-president-benigno-aquino/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 