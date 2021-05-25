UAE: World's most beautiful race to feature vintage supercars

The invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to iconic supercars of the modern era.

Vintage supercars from around the world are set to race their way across the seven Emirates — joining the UAE’s highly anticipated 50th-year celebrations in December.

The UAE’s Year of the 50th is already brimming with mega-events — including the Expo 2020 Dubai — but, on Tuesday, the authorities have announced that the ‘most beautiful race in the world’ will be added to the line-up. The country will host the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2021 from December 5 to 9.

The invitation-only event is open to 100 owners of landmark automobiles, from legendary classics to iconic supercars of the modern era.

Fifty participants from around the world will take part with the other 50 competitors coming from the Arabian Peninsula.

Over the course of the five days, participants will cross all seven Emirates, a fitting way to honour the UAE’s 50 years.

The 100 owners will compete across three different classes — 1000 Miglia Era Class, the post 1000 Miglia Era Class and the Supercar 1000 Miglia Travelling Collection Class.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE Capital, will be the hub for the event.

“The UAE is home to over 195 nationalities and represents a favourite destination for millions each year. We are a global hub for talent, development and trade not only for Emiratis but for everyone. We welcome the world to join us to live, work and play,” Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairwoman of the UAE Government Media Office, said during the launch held at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah on Tuesday.

“At the backdrop of the most beautiful race in the world — the Mille Miglia — the UAE provides an unforgettable experience. We are delighted to be working together with Octanium and Mille Migilia and show the world that impossible is possible,” she added.

Franco Beretta, chairman of 1000 Miglia, said that it was the perfect way to celebrate the UAE’s 50th year. “The relationship between Italy and the UAE is very important and it is fitting that we can celebrate the 50 years of the Emirates. To have the Mille Miglia around the seven Emirates is a great honour and we hope that all who participate will enjoy.”

