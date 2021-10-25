UAE: World's largest space event kicks off in Dubai
Over 4,000 visitors have registered for this year’s edition that sees more than 90 exhibitors
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event, kicked off on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The 5-day event, with the theme “Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Humankind”, will run until October 29.
It is being held in the Middle East for the first time with the aim of making a contribution to humanity and to science by strengthening cooperation between all countries in the space sector.
It is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).
Outlining the UAE’s achievement in the space sector right since its inception to milestones occasions like the first Emirati astronaut Hazaaa Al Mansouri going to space, the success of the UAE’s first interplanetary mission, Al Amal (Hope Probe), selection of the two new astronauts for the second batch of the nation’s astronaut corps, to the announcement of the two Analog Astronauts and the country’s more recent space mission to Venus, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC highlighted all these missions, with its unprecedented scientific goals, is aimed at galvanizing the Emirati youth and enhancing the UAE’s contribution to the scientific progress of humanity.
He said, “Through the Hope Probe we wanted to replant Hope in the heart of millions of people in this region. We want to take that ambition and science to a boundless horizon and this will lead to future cooperation and interaction.
"We hope to see the seed of Hope grow and multiply. Our leaders have always believed in the wisdom that states, ‘if you want one year of prosperity grow grain, if you want 10 years of prosperity grow tree, if you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people’. This is what the UAE is doing, empowering the youth who are designing the nation’s future.”
“Now we will be exploring a new planet, Venus, before the end of the coming decade. I hope over the coming five days we will see fruitful discussions between different stakeholders, space agencies and institutes who have joined us from around the world to share their strategies and future ambition for the industry”, Al Mansoori added.
Celebrating its golden jubilee this year, the UAE has endeavoured to set a strong and sturdy foundation for the Emirati space sector.
Over 4,000 visitors have registered for this year’s edition that sees more than 90 exhibitors.
Over 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life have converged to the Middle East for the space event of a lifetime.
Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, President, International Astronautical Federation opined,
“The UAE has a dynamic and ambitious space sector. I extend my deepest appreciation to the host organization the MBRSC with whom we have worked intensively for the past few years to put this exciting congress together. The year 2021 has been full of accomplishments for this sector. NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been looking for signs of life on Mars, our Chinese colleagues are making impressive progress with their Mars mission Tiawen- I and the launch of their Tiangong space station. Several missions of astronauts and cosmonauts were executed by Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Blue Origin and Roscosmos. The UAE’s Hope Probe that is currently studying the atmosphere of Mars is a stunning testament of the UAE’s achievements in space."
“Space is a vibrant sector. This sector will impact the world’s overall social and economic development in years to come. I must mention, it is also the 60th anniversary of the Yuri Gagarin space flight marking the beginning of the human space flight area and paving the way for future space exploration,” she added.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Gang jailed for grocery shop robbery and...
CID officers reviewed CCTV footage in the area to identify and arrest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE, Israel MoU to recognise vaccination...
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dip in temperature over the coming...
Fog alert issued for parts of the country on Monday morning. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Two innovative teens are helping peers...
Their educational platforms are reaching hundreds of thousands of... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Emirates to hire over 6,000 staff in the next 6...
In September, Emirates embarked on a worldwide campaign to recruit... READ MORE
-
MENA
Sudan's General Burhan declares state of emergency
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 97 Covid-19 cases, 129 recoveries, 1...
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Emirates, flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
Military forces detained senior Sudanese government figures on Monday ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes
24 October 2021
Sports
T20 World Cup: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match