UAE: World's largest space event kicks off in Dubai

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world’s largest and most prestigious global space event, kicked off on Monday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 5-day event, with the theme “Inspire, Innovate & Discover for the Benefit of Humankind”, will run until October 29.

It is being held in the Middle East for the first time with the aim of making a contribution to humanity and to science by strengthening cooperation between all countries in the space sector.

It is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in partnership with the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Outlining the UAE’s achievement in the space sector right since its inception to milestones occasions like the first Emirati astronaut Hazaaa Al Mansouri going to space, the success of the UAE’s first interplanetary mission, Al Amal (Hope Probe), selection of the two new astronauts for the second batch of the nation’s astronaut corps, to the announcement of the two Analog Astronauts and the country’s more recent space mission to Venus, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC highlighted all these missions, with its unprecedented scientific goals, is aimed at galvanizing the Emirati youth and enhancing the UAE’s contribution to the scientific progress of humanity.

He said, “Through the Hope Probe we wanted to replant Hope in the heart of millions of people in this region. We want to take that ambition and science to a boundless horizon and this will lead to future cooperation and interaction.

"We hope to see the seed of Hope grow and multiply. Our leaders have always believed in the wisdom that states, ‘if you want one year of prosperity grow grain, if you want 10 years of prosperity grow tree, if you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people’. This is what the UAE is doing, empowering the youth who are designing the nation’s future.”

“Now we will be exploring a new planet, Venus, before the end of the coming decade. I hope over the coming five days we will see fruitful discussions between different stakeholders, space agencies and institutes who have joined us from around the world to share their strategies and future ambition for the industry”, Al Mansoori added.

Celebrating its golden jubilee this year, the UAE has endeavoured to set a strong and sturdy foundation for the Emirati space sector.

Over 4,000 visitors have registered for this year’s edition that sees more than 90 exhibitors.

Over 110 country delegations and 350 young professionals and space experts from all walks of life have converged to the Middle East for the space event of a lifetime.

Prof. Pascale Ehrenfreund, President, International Astronautical Federation opined,

“The UAE has a dynamic and ambitious space sector. I extend my deepest appreciation to the host organization the MBRSC with whom we have worked intensively for the past few years to put this exciting congress together. The year 2021 has been full of accomplishments for this sector. NASA’s Perseverance Rover has been looking for signs of life on Mars, our Chinese colleagues are making impressive progress with their Mars mission Tiawen- I and the launch of their Tiangong space station. Several missions of astronauts and cosmonauts were executed by Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Blue Origin and Roscosmos. The UAE’s Hope Probe that is currently studying the atmosphere of Mars is a stunning testament of the UAE’s achievements in space."

“Space is a vibrant sector. This sector will impact the world’s overall social and economic development in years to come. I must mention, it is also the 60th anniversary of the Yuri Gagarin space flight marking the beginning of the human space flight area and paving the way for future space exploration,” she added.