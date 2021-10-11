UAE: World's first Warner Bros hotel to open in November
Guests will be able to ring up their favourite Looney Tunes characters for room service brought to them by Bugs Bunny himself
Warner Bros is opening its first hotel in the world. And its home will be none other than right here in the UAE.
The WB Abu Dhabi hotel is all set to open its doors to guests on November 11 this year. Located on Yas Island, it will allow visitors to see their favourite stories and characters brought to life through unique hospitality experiences.
Featuring one of the finest collections of Warner Bros archives, guests will be treated to a journey of discovery through film and television, enjoying the entertainment group's rich history and library of timeless productions at every touchpoint from arrival to check-out.
Visitors can listen to familiar piano tunes from Westworld while dining in one of five restaurants on the property — or ring up one of their favourite Looney Tunes characters for a room service treat brought to them by the Wascally Wabbit, Bugs Bunny himself.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: “We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros hotel in the world.”
More details to follow.
-
Transport
Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and...
Online auction offers plates for regular, vintage vehicles and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman loses Dh800,000 lawsuit against...
The man told the court that he was building a house for his family... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid, foggy forecast for coming days
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of new...
In a ceremony held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed highlights... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
News
Video: UAE robocop gets official police badge
Detective Robotok began working on October 3 after three years of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury