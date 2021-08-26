UAE: Women to get free car wash, inspection at Rafid centre in Sharjah

The initiative is in celebration of Emirati Women's Day on August 28.

Women in the UAE can get their vehicles inspected and washed for free from August 28 to 31 at Rafid in Sharjah.

Both Emirati and expat women can avail the offer.

They can visit the main centre of Rafid Automotive Solutions (AutoXpress) located in Al Azra on Sharjah Ring Road. The service is on a first-come-first-served basis, without the need for prior appointment.

Rafid Automotive Solutions, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, said the initiative is in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.

Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “The launch of the ‘Emirates Women’ serves as a token of our appreciation for all women in the UAE, whose efforts, perseverance and commitment towards their homeland and families are celebrated by the entire community.”