UAE: Women to get free car wash, inspection at Rafid centre in Sharjah
The initiative is in celebration of Emirati Women's Day on August 28.
Women in the UAE can get their vehicles inspected and washed for free from August 28 to 31 at Rafid in Sharjah.
Both Emirati and expat women can avail the offer.
They can visit the main centre of Rafid Automotive Solutions (AutoXpress) located in Al Azra on Sharjah Ring Road. The service is on a first-come-first-served basis, without the need for prior appointment.
Rafid Automotive Solutions, a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, said the initiative is in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day on August 28.
Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: “The launch of the ‘Emirates Women’ serves as a token of our appreciation for all women in the UAE, whose efforts, perseverance and commitment towards their homeland and families are celebrated by the entire community.”
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman to pay Dh15,000 as compensation for...
Earlier, the Abu Dhabi criminal court found her guilty and imposed a... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning with cloudy, humid...
Winds may cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai Police arrest two of Italy's most wanted...
They are part of an international crime syndicate involved in... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: School shuts down a week before new...
Hundreds of students, staff have been affected; school says the... READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai: Get married in world's largest...
Couples can say 'I do' 250 metres above the emirate's iconic skyline READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in...
The three lucky winners matched five out of the six winning numbers... READ MORE
-
News
Payment for jabs, fake packages: 7 scams to watch ...
First Abu Dhabi Bank explains how residents can protect themselves... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: This UAE frontliner calms people in...
Al Busaidi is among the many Emirati women who have worked as... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school