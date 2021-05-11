UAE: Woman who was tortured by husband reunited with family

A woman who was brutally tortured and detained by her husband in Ajman has been reunited with her family members living abroad.

The Ajman Woman and Child Protection Foundation (AWCPF) took the lead in reuniting the victim with her family members, who were unaware of her whereabouts due to her spouse's ill-treatment.

Sheikha Azza Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of AWCPF, said initially the Ajman Criminal Court had imposed a fine of Dh179,000 on the husband for torturing his wife.

Later, the AWCPF authorities got in touch with the victim’s family members and facilitated their arrival to the UAE. They also offered the woman psychological and social support, she added.

She said the foundation provided shelter to the victim after she was released from the police station.

The organisation also helped her access legal counsel and comply with procedures to file a police complaint against her husband.

Sheikha Al Nuaimi cited that the foundation has resolved around 80 per cent of 325 domestic violence cases since its inception in 2017.

“Women and children of various nationalities who were exposed to domestic violence received help and support from the AWCPF since 2017,” she said.

She cited that the organisation has been at the forefront to protect women and children from all forms of violence and exploitation and also safeguard their dignity and rights in the UAE.

Sheikha Al Nuaimi said some of these cases have also been referred to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Care to provide the victims with shelter, social and psychological support.

She added most of the cases related to domestic violence, where victims were subjected to physical assault and verbal abuse.

Sheikha Al Nauimi said the organisaton laid emphasis on promoting family stability and raising further awareness among parents about the importance of caring for their children in a healthy environment and refraining from conjugal spats that might have an adverse impact on impressionable minds.

The foundation regularly organises workshops and educational lectures for family members to boost their interpersonal ties and bring them closer.

Data showed that the cases received at the AWCPF's hotline number (800446292) were about an overwhelming majority of women, who were psychologically scarred by domestic violence and abuse, an official added.