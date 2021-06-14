UAE: Woman to get Dh10,000 compensation after botched pedicure

The beauty centre responsible had to pay for the damages the woman sustained.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance has ordered a beauty centre to pay a woman Dh10,000 in compensation for the damages she sustained after a botched pedicure.

According to Al Bayan, the woman had sustained a serious injury to her left toe due to the negligence of one of the beauty centre’s employees during the pedicure, requiring the woman to be admitted to the hospital.

The woman, a fitness trainer, claimed that her injury caused her severe pain as well as material damages as she was out of work for a month. She also claimed damages for the medical expenses incurred, for which she submitted copies of her medical reports and bills issued by the hospital.

The centre was ordered by the court to pay the complainant Dh10,000 as compensation for the material and moral damages she sustained, with a delayed interest of 5 per cent of the amount awarded, in addition to legal fees and expenses.